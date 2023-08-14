Former Lahaina resident and local businesses work to bring relief to those in Maui

The connection from Lahaina comes all the way back to Northern Michigan, and one business in Traverse City is already doing what they can to help with relief. A former Lahaina resident is also doing what she can to raise funds locally as well.

“It’s been horrific, it’s horrible not being able to find people that you love and the ones you want to find,” Rachal Proffer, a Lahaina resident for more than 10 years, said. “I left my soul there when I came back. And so, this is kind of its soul shattering for me,” she said.

Rachal said that a lot of her Ohana is still in Lahaina, and she is doing what she can to get Northern Michigan involved in raising finds to help those in need on the island.

“There are so many Northern Michigan people that are out there and willing to help and are helping,” said Proffer.

And local businesses, like Playa Bowls in Traverse City have already started to collect funding for Maui.

Over the weekend, they collected 10% of their revenue to donate to those in Maui.

“The 10% we were donating over the weekend, that part is done, but customers can continue to come in and donate by rounding up their order to the nearest dollar, adding an extra dollar round or something, or putting a little cash tip into the buckets that we have in the store through the end of the week,” said Playa Bowls Owner Amy Goldberg.

“We have some friends in Maui still that we were texting with. Some of them haven’t gotten back to us, unfortunately, but the ones we were texting with, they have suggested a couple of different programs (to donate to). We’ll probably break into two different ones. And at the end of the week, we’ll put on our Instagram page and Facebook stories how much money we donated to each of those funds,” said Goldberg.

And that connection comes back to their business.

“Our assistant manager, Maggie, lived in Maui for a number of months. Maui is very close to our home, our hearts, which is why we’re trying to do this fundraiser for them,” said Goldberg.

Rachal is also running fundraisers where you are able to connect with families in Lahaina and know who you are donating to.

“I know that it’s getting dispersed to the people and then I have families and individuals who lost everything that I personally know. I can put you in contact with them so you can get to know them and know what their needs are and things like that,” said Proffer.

You can reach out to Proffer here to donate.

People on the island need your help.

“There’s still so many people that we haven’t found yet,” she said.

“It’s an old fishing village that, it’s been there for thousands of years before. There’s so much history and so much culture there,” she adds.

There are also different routes that you can take to help.

“Aloha Air Cargo is doing free shipping for anybody who wants to send things to their families or anything like that. So I’m going to get in contact with them later today and figure out where the closest airport for us is that we can get a pallet or a truck to Aloha Air Cargo to get shipped out,” said Proffer.

And the unknowingness of being reunited with those you love is some of the hardest adversity that she faced.

“It’s been horrific. It’s been. It’s horrible not being able to find the people that you love and the ones that you want to find. I am happy to report that 94.5% of my ohana has been accounted for. Some of them have passed, but 95% of my immediate ohana has been accounted for,” said Proffer.

But even with all the adversity that those in Lahaina are facing, Proffer knows that they will come out strong.

“They come together so strongly when anything happens,” said Proffer.

Even though Hawaii is a great tourist destination Proffer said you should avoid visiting Maui right now as all the resources need to be used to help repair Lahaina. She reminds us that there are still other islands that you can visit right now.