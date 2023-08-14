Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Private resort turned to lakeside home

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson are showing us around a unique property with tons of lake frontage and cozy cabins for all your guests.

“Well, we’re on the extreme southwest corner of Elk Lake as close to Traverse City as you can be, and still be on the chain of lakes,” Don Fedrigon, a real estate broker from RE/MAX, said. “We’re on a little over seven acres, 596 feet on Elk Lake, beautiful shoreline, sunrise views. Just a gorgeous setting here on Elk Lake.”

At it’s peak, this former private resort had nine cabins spread throughout it’s heavily wooded property, but today you’ll find a beautiful home, guest house and a handful of cozy cabins facing Elk Lake.

“On the seven acres, you’ve got three guest cottages on the water, along with the main house guest home off the water and several outbuildings. Beautiful, secluded, wooded area. This could be a family compound. Entertain your guests. Just a beautiful spot for a family that’s growing,” Fedrigon said.

The cabins are ideal for visitors with each one having its own bathroom, kitchen, living space and personality. The cabins are also equipped with a beautiful up north necessity.

“Well, all the buildings have stone fireplaces. The biggest and nicest is in the main home,” Fedrigon said.

The main house has a fantastic layout with plenty of gathering spaces and great views of the water.

“You’ve got three bedrooms upstairs, and then you’ve got the main level livign area with the master suite. And also a great room, beautiful fireplace and nice decks facing the lake,” Fedrigon said.

The waterside decks is the perfect place for ice cream with the kids, or a dinner for two while you watch boats and wildlife on the lake.

The home is also in an ideal location to check out local events and explore the surrounding community. Or you can spend the day relaxing lakeside.

“So we’re just a couple of miles from the Horse Shows, the casino, Acme, and of course, Traverse City is just around the corner,” Fedrigon said. “You’re very secluded in terms of privacy. The frontage here is very nice. Nice walk out, beautiful swimming and boating right here on Elk Lake.”