Man wielding a machete shot by Cadillac police officer

Last night the Cadillac Police Department was dispatched to a reported break and entering of a home that was occupied on Aldrich St.

Prior to arriving, officers were warned that the suspect had a machete.

When police arrive, officers spoke with the homeowner who confirmed that someone was trying to break into their home and that the suspect was still inside banging the house with the machete.

The officers found the suspect in a nearby yard, the man was holding the machete to a dog’s throat.

The officer gave commands to the suspect which he didn’t listen to and rather approached the officer wielding the machete leading the officer to discharge his weapon. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Michigan State police is continuing the investigation and the Cadillac officer was placed on protocol administrative leave during the investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing, and CPD says more information will be released.