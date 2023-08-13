2 pilots eject from plane during Thunder Over Michigan Airshow

Two pilots ejected from their aircraft during the Thunder Over Michigan airshow Sunday in Bellville, officials said.

The plane then crashed near the Waverly on the Lake Apartment complex near I-94.

Kevin McNamara, supervisor of Van Buren Township, said that the two pilots are being treated for minor injuries.

“We had an airshow today, and one of the planes, I believe a MiG, had some problems. The pilots ejected, they’re okay. They’re being treated for minor injuries. The plane crashed near an apartment complex. And at this time there are no injuries reported from that site. Federal governments, the federal and the Wayne County airport police are taking over and doing their ... review,” McNamara said.

There is no further information on the cause of the incident.



