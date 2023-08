The 9&10 News weather camera is Sault Ste. Marie is back online. It was offline for a bit because of a network outage, but now you can again enjoy the lovely views from Sault Ste. Marie.

See the Sault Ste. Marie weather camera here. You can watch a live stream or view timelapses from the past 24 hours.

We have a wide variety of other weather cams you can watch, too. Check out those on the main weather cam page here.

Advertisement

Enjoy!