Dog shot and killed, owner offering $10K reward for information leading to killer

A dog was shot and killed in Benzie County and the owner is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

A 3-year-old yellow lab named Ruger was roaming his property near the corner of US-31 and M-115 just outside of Benzonia Monday afternoon when he was shot with a pellet gun.

One of the Ruger’s owners, Katie Dunn, said the dog typically roamed their 60 acres while her boyfriend was out in the field. However, after being gone for over an hour, Ruger showed back up moving “very slowly.”

They found a bullet wound from a pellet gun and got Ruger into surgery Tuesday. X-rays showed the pellet was in Ruger’s intestines and needed to be removed, however, they were unsuccessful in doing so.

“Since then, I’m not one to just sit around and do nothing. I’m no vigilante, but I gathered my Glen Arbor women’s group and we on Wednesday night, instead of holding our heads in our hands crying, we made dozens upon dozens of reward signs,” Dunn explained.

She said they’ve been in contact with Benzie County Animal Control and are offering anyone with information leading to the killer $10,000.

They say they’ve got a few leads they’ve shared with the Sheriff’s Office that they hope will bring justice to Ruger.

“Ruger was an integral part of our family and I’m determined to bring this individual or individuals to justice,” Dunn said.