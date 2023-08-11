Teen with autism gets her wish through the Make-A-Wish program

After a year in the making, a teen with Autism, finally got her wish granted Friday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish program.

Megan and Chris Mee, a married couple from the Detroit area, were here early Friday to put things together for Becca’s room. They said it’s their way of giving back.

This is the third wish they’ve taken part in helping grant as part of the Make-A -Wish program.

“We have friends and family that have had wishes granted and we’ve seen the impact of what that had on them. And so we decided to sign up,” said Megan.

With a little help from Becca’s mom and stepdad, they had the room put together in about four hours.

With the exception of the curtains and her bed frame, everything from the carpet to the ceiling fan was specially picked with Becca in mind from her wish list since she loves Tinkerbell.

Becca’s mom, Wendy Stewart, said it was a lot of back and forth for about a year to make Becca’s wish come true.

“I’ve always tried to make it her safe place. and to me, this will just put it over the top and like I said, I’m just glad it’s something that’s for her. Just for her,” said Stewart.

Becca’s makeover had to be postponed from last month because of medical issues.

Becca was recently chosen to be part of a national two year study-fitted with an RNS implant in April that helps reduce seizures.

The seizures had gotten so severe and happened so often, it left her lethargic and almost completely nonverbal.

Stewart said it’s been an amazing experience working with Make-A-Wish.

“That just means a lot that they’re willing to drive, you know, like two and a half hours to help us out with this. And now actually getting to meet them in person, it was just kind of like meeting family. They’re now part of the family,” said Stewart.

Becca was able to return later Friday afternoon for the big reveal. Becca’s mom said you can’t always tell from her body language how excited she may be but Becca’s happy dance let everyone involved know that she approved.