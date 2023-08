Camp Daggett in Petoskey has been dedicated to offering team- building opportunities and fun environments for youth since 1925.

This summer the camp has 120 boys and girls that are all getting the chance to build confidence and many other skills.

At the camp there are many unique outdoor programs that are designed for ages 7 through 14.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Camp Daggett seeing what activities kids are doing this summer.

