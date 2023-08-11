Mixing the tropics with Michigan: How hurricanes can impact us

Hurricane Dora in the Central Pacific. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2023 Satellite image showing Hurricane Dora (middle-left) and the Hawaiian Islands (upper right) (Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere)

Though we live far north of the tropics, what’s happening down there still could affect us. Many travel to states affected by the weather, and some have family or friends living there. If the weather systems are strong enough, they can even influence our weather here in Northern Michigan.

Let’s break down some of the main details around hurricanes and why they matter.

First things first: What is a hurricane and when do they happen?

Hurricane season in the Atlantic (including the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico) begins June 1 every year and ends Nov. 30. In the Pacific Ocean, the season starts a little earlier - on May 15 - but ends the same time as the season in the Atlantic. The seasons peak between late August and mid September when the ocean temperatures are the warmest. Tropical cyclones in the Atlantic affect the contiguous U.S. the most.

Ocean temperatures play an important role in the development of tropical cyclones, much like the temperatures of our Great Lakes can impact what weather we experience in Northern Michigan.

For hurricanes, the process requires sea surface temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat of the water provides a lot of energy for the storm system to develop.

Hurricane Formation

Hurricane Formation

Inside a Hurricane

Can hurricanes really impact Northern Michigan?

The answer is yes! Tropical systems - whether or not they’re categorized as a hurricane - can impact us here in Michigan. How? That’s the interesting part!

The most common situation where we can see a tropical system impact our local weather is when one makes landfall in the U.S. Many times, when the storm system has enough energy, it can bring a surge of moisture up north when the system interacts with main airflow. That can lead to lots of rainfall and gusty winds.

Tropical systems with enough energy can also continue moving north and eventually interact with the jet stream pattern. The interference with the jet stream pattern can cause weather changes downstream, such as increased low-pressure activity. For us here in Northern Michigan, a storm in the Pacific Ocean would be the main contributor to the pattern change over our region.

It is important to note that a tropical system that moves north of 30 degrees latitude is not considered tropical anymore, even if it is still holding on to its characteristics.

Are there any storms to keep an eye on right now?

As of Aug. 11 there is no major tropical activity in the Atlantic.

In the Central Pacific, Hurricane Dora is spinning as a category 2 hurricane with maximum winds over 100 mph. Earlier in the week, Hurricane Dora was a category 4 hurricane with winds over 130 mph. While Hurricane Dora is not expected to make landfall on any of the Hawaiian islands, the winds are still being felt in the state and are causing problems by fueling spreading wildfires. Several areas on the island of Maui have been devastated by the fires.

Stay up to date with the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team for details as we head into peak hurricane season.

