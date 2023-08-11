Michigan Red Cross sending volunteers to Hawaii

The Michigan Red Cross is sending a team of volunteers to help with disaster relief in Hawaii. They say that right now seven volunteers are on the ground, but more may be deployed as needs are assessed.

“With officials and partners, Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time,” Mary Lynn Foster, regional chief executive officer for the Michigan Red Cross, said.

The Red Cross has also listed three ways to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires: