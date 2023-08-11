Michigan GOP members charged for fights at Doherty Hotel in Clare

The Clare County prosecutor has approved several criminal charges against members of the Michigan GOP for fighting at the Doherty Hotel in April and July.

Kelly Sackett, a 2022 legislative candidate from Kalamazoo, and Melissa Pehlis of Macomb County were both charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct for their April altercation, both of which are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Meanwhile, former Republican State Senate candidate James Chapman was charged with assault and battery, punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, for his role in the July fight.