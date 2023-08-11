MDHHS updates Eat Safe Fish recommendations for 2023

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Serivices has updated it’s Eat Safe Fish recommendations for 2023.

MDHHS said that any rock bass smallmouth bass, suckers or sunfish caught from the Au Sauble River should not be eaten due to PFOS contaminants.

Lake trout caught from Torch Lake should not be eaten either due to dangerous levels of dioxins, have also been added to the list. And lastly, carp from Lake Michigan are also off the dinner table because of a concerning level of PCBs.

You can see more about the Eat Safe Fish recommendations by clicking here.



