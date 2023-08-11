Car crashes into trees, leads to fire, driver dead in Manistee Co.

The Manistee Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the driver of a car is dead after deputies responded to a report of a car fire.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 11 to Moore Road north of Miller Road in Springdale Township.

After deputies arrived on scene they said they found the Hyundai car on fire along with a small section of wildland. The driver was found dead in the car.

Officials said that the initial investigation indicates the car was going southbound on Moore Road when it went off the road and crashed into several trees.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until positive identification and family is notified.

The crash is under ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office in Manistee asks anyone with information on the crash to call Manistee County Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, MMR EMS, Cleon Township Fire, Bear Lake Fire, Thompsonville Fire/Ambulance and Manistee County Central Dispatch.



