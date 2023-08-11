Haley’s Hot Takes: Emmy’s, 1989, and more!

A lot of things to talk about this week!

The Emmy’s was supposed to happen sometime next month. However, the Emmy’s and Fox has announced that they are postponing the Emmy’s till January due to the on-going writer’s and actor’s strike.

In other TV news, Disney and Hulu has announced that they are rising the prices of both subscriptions by three dollars a month. This comes after Disney announced a loss of revenue in the third quarter. That sounds crazy!!

Advertisement

I have a little update on the ongoing Lizzo lawsuit. The lawyer who is representing the plaintiffs has announced that their is at least six others who have come forward against Lizzo. This is definitely a bad look for Lizzo, as she has denied these allegations.

Another update is that rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to ten years in jail after he was found guilty for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. This event happened back in 2020 and it has been a long process to get justice.

In happier news, Beyoncé paid for the DC Metro stations to stay open one hour later than normal because of her concert. During her concert on Sunday, weather caused her performance to go on later than usually. This was so nice of her!

Finally, we have to talk about Taylor Swift. She has just finished the first leg of the Era’s Tour this past week. It was crazy!! During the show she announced that the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be out October 27th. The album will have five previously unreleased songs! I am sooo excited!!

Advertisement

She also leads the VMAs in most nominations for the award show. This is really her year!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!