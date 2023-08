Creation Station in Cheboygan offers classes all day, any time, for all ages!

Whether it’s a rainy day or you’re just feeling extra creative, Creation Station in Cheboygan offers classes with no appointment needed.

No matter what age you are or where your artistic ability lies, you can find all different types of projects to embark on at Creation Station!

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to Cheboygan to try out a class at Creation Station.