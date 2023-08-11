Crafting with the Katies: Making friendship bracelets!

The Swifties have made making friendship bracelets cool again, so we decided to hop on the trend ourselves!

For this project, you’ll need:

Clear stretch cord

Scissors

Beads of your choice

Super glue (optional)

Step one: Measure your wrist with the clear stretch cord. Leave about 2 inches extra on each side to help with tying. Cut the cord.

Step two: You can lay out a design with your beads beforehand, or go with the flow! You can find design ideas for Taylor Swift themes on Pinterest or TikTok.

Step three: Once you’ve finished stringing your beads on and you want to tie off your bracelet, cross the two strands over each other. Then, fold one end of your string over the other to create a loose knot.

Step four: Cross your strands again, then pull tight. You can add a bit of superglue to your knot to make sure it’s extra secure!

If there’s a craft you’d like the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com