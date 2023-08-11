Cadillac seeks public input on short term rentals

The city of Cadillac wants to hear what people think about short term rentals in the area.

Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said they are asking people to fill out a short ten minutes survey about it. The city plans to use the feedback to update the zoning ordinances that haven’t been updated in decades.

Wallace said it’s a controversial issue that people have very differing views on.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of people on a spectrum from very pro short term rental to very anti short term rental. And we really wanted to get a sense of what the community feeling was so that when we put in the final zoning regulations that we try to balance what the community feeling is about the topic,” said Wallace.

Cadillac plans to hold special meetings in the near future about short term rentals after getting input from the community.

People have through next Tuesday to complete the survey.

You can find a link to the questionnaire by clicking here.