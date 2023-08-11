Boat crashes onto Manistee pier early Friday morning, 3 injured

The City of Manistee says three people were injured when the crashed their boat onto a pier.

Police and the fire department were called out to First Street Pier on Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. Police arrived to find the boat resting in the middle of the pier.

The three people in the boat were taken to the hospital. Officers say their injuries were not life-threatening and none of them were thrown into the water.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol isn’t considered a factor. Officers are working to repair the boat and tow it off the pier.