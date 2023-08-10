YMCA in Cadillac hosts back-to-school carnival

Cadillac’s YMCA held a back-to-school carnival Thursday to give kids a head start into the new school year.

The event featured a bounce house, carnival games, prizes but it also had services and items to help kids get ready for school including free haircuts and free dental screenings.

Bob Reddick, the membership & marketing director, said they also gave away 200 hundred backpacks and enough gift cards for 160 kids to get new shoes through its “Shoes for Success” program.

Reddick said they want to give kids every advantage they can.

“I think there’s a lot of families out there that are doing the best they can. And unfortunately, they can’t give their kids new shoes. We want to be able to help families do that so that way kids can go into the school year with confidence. Generally, when kids have more confidence, they’re more successful,” said Reddick.

The Cadillac Community Foundation and The United Way both ponied up $2,000 each, to the YMCA’s “Shoes for Success” program, that provide the gift cards.

The gift cards can be redeemed at Shoe Sensation.