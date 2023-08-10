Stabbing leads to Baldwin Community Schools lockdown, suspect arrested

A fight between two brothers in Lake County sent one to the hospital and a nearby school into lockdown.

The Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened around 11 a.m. in Baldwin when the 23 and 25-year-old brothers got into an argument about the mess a dog had made.

Deputies say the older brother stabbed the younger one in the stomach. He took off but was found and taken into custody in Sweetwater Township.

The victim was transported to Corewell Health in Reed City. Baldwin Community Schools staff near the stabbing were locked down during the investigation.

The 25-year-old man faces charges of Felonious Assault and Resisting/Obstructing/Assaulting.