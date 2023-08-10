Scottville couple sentenced for drugging, raping girl and filming it

Warning: the details in this case are disturbing.

A Scottville man and woman have now both been sentenced for creating child pornography after drugging and raping a young girl.

Amy Lucille Shanty was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday. Michael James Walworth was sentenced to 30 years back in June. He was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release for 10 years once he’s released from prison.

Investigators say the abuse happened for years when the girl would visit Walworth and Shanty. They drugged her and gave her gifts to encourage her to engage in sexual acts with them, which they recorded. Walworth also set up hidden cameras in the home to record the girl while she was in the bathroom.

During their search of the home, police found a large collection of child pornography on Walworth’s computer downloaded from the internet.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Scottville Police Department, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.