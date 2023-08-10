Paddling skills classes on the Great Lakes of Northern Michigan

Summer isn’t over just yet and if you’re wanting to strengthen your canoe or kayak paddling skills there’s a chance for you to do so near Traverse City and surrounding lakes in Northern Michigan

John Chase is a local Michigander that is all around certified to take your paddling skills to the next level. Chase is a ACA Level 3 coastal kayak instructor, Level 2 Costal Kayak Instructor Trainer, Level 2 river kayak instructor, and a Level 2 SUP instructor.

Chase holds paddling classes for any level of paddler that includes everything you need to know from safety equipment, different types of boats, and some of the best locations to paddle in Northern Michigan.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are meeting with John Chase learning more about his classes and kayaking.