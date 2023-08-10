Help the Questing Gentlemen make their new game a reality

In a realm far beyond our own, two wizards named Richard and Ryan stumbled upon an ancient tome filled with magical knowledge. As they delved deeper into its pages, they discovered a way to channel their magical powers into the creation of board games. Combining their expertise in wizardry and their passion for tabletop gaming, they founded Questing Gentlemen.

Ryan Blumke and Richard Mason are here to talk about their quest to make their game, Pocket Samurai, a reality.

