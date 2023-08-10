Getting an inside look of the Northwestern Michigan Fair part 1

The Northwestern Michigan Fair officially began in 1908 with admission set at 25 cents a day.

The fair has a history as rich as it is long, and the sole purpose of the Northwestern Michigan Fair has not changed from what it was in 1908.

And that purpose is to promote Michigan agriculture, horticulture, education, mechanical arts, fine arts, fruit and grain products, stock raising, dairy products, domestic science and kindred interests all throughout the Grand Traverse region.

And we’re bringing you an inside look into what you can expect if you plan to head there this weekend.