Get yourself and your kids up to date on shots for National Immunization Awareness Month

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Grand Traverse County Health Department says they’re proudly participating.

It comes right ahead of the school year. The department says all kids should get the recommended vaccines beforehand.

They can prevent diseases like pneumonia, measles, and cancers caused by HPV. These immunizations also prevent outbreaks in school communities.

“Immunizations are one of the best public health tools we have in preventing the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases. Vaccines can not only prevent someone from getting the disease, but if they do happen to get the disease, it can make that illness less severe,” said Jacalyn Money-Bruno, Grand Traverse County Health Department.

Contact your primary care provider or local health for more information.