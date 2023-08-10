Skip to Main
The Four

Four seasons of spectacular views at Skybridge Michigan at the Boyne Mountain Resort

Rachel Rademacher
Rachel Rademacher, Jeremy Erickson
08/10/2023 4:22 PM EDT

Four seasons of spectacular views at Skybridge Michigan

Looking for an activity you can check out all year round in Northern Michigan? Skybridge Michigan at the Boyne Mountain Resort is open through all four seasons and offers a different experience each time!

Hop on a chair lift at Boyne Mountain Resort to capture breathtaking views at Skybridge Michigan. Titled, “Michigan’s second bridge” this is a 1,200-foot-long adventure that you can plan for a quick stop or even an all-day extravaganza!

The bridge will celebrate it’s one year anniversary this October.

Advertisement

To get tickets to check out this spectacular view, head to SkyBridge Michigan (boynemountain.com)

Adventure awaits!

In this article:

Local Trending News

Popular