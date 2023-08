You can see cannon and musket firing demonstrations at Colonial Michilimackinac, but did you know you can fire them yourself?

Guests have the option to open Colonial Michilimackinac for the day by firing the iconic brass cannon at 9:30 a.m., or to wait until after the fort closes and fire ALL FOUR of Michilimackinac’s weapons (a Short Land Musket, the Wall Gun, the Coehorn Mortar, and Cannon).

Mackinac State Historic Parks Chief Curator Craig Wilson tells us how you can get in on the fun.