Meet the Farmer Event at Oakwood Proper Burgers is a casual event to encourage consumer education on sustainable farming and tracing your ingredients back to the source.

The local farmers and bakers whose products are featured at Oakword Proper Burgers will be onsite to answer any questions about their industry and their products.

Owner Leslie Bilbey tells us more. Come get a burger, some information and free samples on Saturday, Aug. 12 starting at 11:00 a.m.