Camp Petosega and East Jordan Tourist Park announce partial body contact advisories

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) is issuing partial body contact advisories for Camp Petosega in Emmet County and East Jordan Tourist Park in Charlevoix County. The advisories are posted at the beaches.

A water sample collected Wednesday at Camp Petosega, 11000 Camp Petosega Road on Pickerel Lake in Alanson, showed an E. coli level of 727.0 per 100 milliliters, which requires limited water use based on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards.

A water sample collected Wednesday at East Jordan Tourist Park, 218 N. Lake Road on Lake Charlevoix in East Jordan, showed an E. coli level of 579.4 per 100 ml. This level also calls for restricted use, known as partial body contact.

Levels testing between 301 and 1,000 per 100 ml qualify for partial body contact advisories, based on EGLE standards. Levels below 300 per 100 ml allow for full body contact.

Based on test results, no water contact above the waste is advised. Wading, paddling, and fishing are considered safe at both Camp Petosega and East Jordan Tourist Park.

The beaches are being resampled Thursday, and results will be shared with the public Friday, Aug. 11.

Water sampling is done throughout the summer months to monitor E. coli levels at many public beaches. The levels change frequently, impacted by the presence of fowl, waves, and more.



