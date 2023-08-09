Voters in Marion area pass school operating millage renewal

As of Wednesday morning, voters in the Marion Public School district appear to have passed their operating millage renewal.

The votes are currently 257 Yes to 154 No.

You can read the full text of the renewed millage below:

“This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy.

“Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Marion Public Schools, Osceola and Clare Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $2,103,923 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?”