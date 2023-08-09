MI Healthy Mind: Learning more about the Building Better Men program

One this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, we explore the male mentorship and leadership program Building Better Men.

Found in 1991, Building Better Men is a mentoring and leadership program for boys and men ages 8-18.

Odis Bellinger, the director and founder of the program, understands the anger and frustration saddling many young men today. Especially for those that grow up without a father.

That’s why his program offers them counseling, tutoring, mentors, peer support, virtual support and even help for fathers.

