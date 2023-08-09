Meals on Mission: Avocado Chop Chop

Chef John Clements joins us once again from the Mission Point Resort kitchen. He is sharing the Avocado Chop Chop appetizer that could make a menu appearance on one of their menus!

Ingredients

Avocado

Crab

Chives

Sweet Chili Sauce

Mayonnaise

Salad

Lemon Vinaigrette

Directions

Start by slicing the avocado in half, and take out the pit. To make sure the avocado lays flat, slice off part of the rounded area of the side with the peel.

Lay the avocadoes in a pan and place in a 350° oven and let bake for a “little bit”

Next, make the crab salad. Put the crab in a dish and place finely chopped chives, shallot, and mayonnaise on top and stir.

Now you can make the dynamite sauce for the Asian flavor flare. Take a bowl and mix mayonnaise, siracha sauce, and sweet chili sauce.

Place some salad greens in the bottom of a bowl and touch up with some lemon vinaigrette. Add the baked avocado halves (filled with the crab salad and topped with dynamite sauce) to the top of the greens, and serve!

The combinations of temperature and flavors can’t be turned down.







