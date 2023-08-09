Chippewa Co. voters OK DeTour Area Schools bond proposal

Chippewa County voters on Tuesday went to the polls to decide on a bond proposal for DeTour Area Schools, and the issue passed by a vote of 278 to 175.

Here’s a look at what was on the ballot:

Shall DeTour Area Schools, Chippewa County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Three Million Dollars ($3,000.000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of:

Remodeling, equipping and re-equipping, and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; and preparing, developing, and improving sidewalks, parking areas, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023 is 0.30 mill ($0.30 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.94 mill ($0.94 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)