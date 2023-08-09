The Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and cats all year round while they search for the purrfect home for them.

This year cat season has been jumping! The humane society is full of cats and kittens and are still getting more in.

At Cherryland there are many different cats with different needs but all of them have to be treated with tender, love, and care. The volunteers know exactly what to do with stray cats and kittens that may help you down the road if you come across one!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Traverse City learning how to care for cats during and after cat season.

Cherryland Humane Society is having a pawsome cat season-6:45

Cherryland Humane Society is having a pawsome cat season-7:15

Cherryland Humane Society is having a pawsome cat season-7:45

Cherryland Humane Society is having a pawsome cat season-8:15