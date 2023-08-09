Cadillac Area Public Schools gets major renovations over the summer

Students from Cadillac Area Public Schools will start the school year with major upgrades.

The district is in phase three of its bond proposal renovations.

The stadium is complete with new turf and track. The auditorium was also renovated over summer break. Now, it will be the band classroom and performances will start in October.

Construction crews are moving along with the two-story academic wing at the high school. They plan for students to begin learning in that area in December.

Superintendent Jennifer Brown says she’s looking forward to the students seeing all of the upgrades.

“I’m really trying to get them excited about the investment this community has made in our kids and our schools, but also for the transition,” said Jennifer Brown, Superintendent of Cadillac Area Public School. “They’ve lived through construction, which is disruptive to finally see some of the benefits and rewards are really exciting for our kids.”

By the fall of 2024, Cadillac Area Public Schools plans to complete all of the phase three bond proposal renovations.