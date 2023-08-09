Breastfeeding Awareness Month with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is spreading the word about the programs and services available for families.

From one-on-one breastfeeding support by a trained peer counselor to a welcoming atmosphere for breastfeeding mothers, there are a variety of services available.

All pregnant mothers on WIC are encouraged to attend free monthly breastfeeding classes being offered in Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties.

For more information on all of the programs offered through the Health Department of Northwest Michigan visit their website here.

For more information on Breastfeeding Support visit the support webpage.