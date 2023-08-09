Behind the scenes of Gaylord Community Productions’ ‘Footloose’

A scholarship program in Northern Michigan is supporting young adults pursuing higher education or further instruction in the performing arts. It’s an opportunity for individuals who are passionate about the arts to continue to grow without the stress of financial burden.

Gaylord Community Productions started this scholarship fund to give back to the theater and arts community. The group partnered with the Rotary Club and matches the amount of at least $500 that the club funds. This year they ended up awarding $1,700 in scholarships to support students who want to continue to excel in the Arts.

One recipient, Annalise Udell is using her scholarship money to pursue a degree in theater and business. She hopes to one day open her own theater.

Advertisement

Gaylord Community Productions will be performing the Musical “Footloose” starting Thursday August 10th through Sunday August 13th. You can get tickets at gaylordcommunityproductions.com

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher, takes us behind the scenes with the cast of “Footloose” to get an inside scoop of some of the choreography you can look forward to in the show!