Baldwin Community Schools’ Bond Proposal Rejected

It was a stinging defeat for the district and a close call. Baldwin Community Schools said there is a laundry list of improvements that need to be made. Some of the bigger projects include constructing a new middle high school to replace their current one that’s 70 years old and replacing the roof on the elementary school building.

The district’s board president, Mary Martin, said they still need to find the money somehow.

“We’ve tried high, low and we’ll just have to go back, regroup and try to map out our steps and see because we’ve tried the higher bond, lower bond. It just seems like to get people on board, basically,” said Martin.

The proposed bond with a 2.5 mill increase failed with 783 voters voting no and 678 voting for it. Martin acknowledges the bond has a hefty price tag, especially for one of the poorest counties in the state.

“You have to go with wherever amounts of money that are needed to get the facility that you need, whether it’s a poor county or a rich county, it doesn’t change the fact of what a building is going to cost and what it takes to ensure what we need for our students,” said Martin.

The district attributes part of the bond’s failure to low voter turnout. Newaygo’s turnout was just shy of 16% and lake county saw 17% of all registered voters vote.

This proposal was a scaled back version of the proposal they tried to pass in 2022. That was a $54 million dollar ask, with a 3.9 mill increase. That proposal also failed.

The district said they did what they could to get the information out to the public.

Sue Crawford, who lives nearby the school and was a graduate of the district 40 years ago, she agreed.

“I am aware of the bond proposal. I know that it has been in the newspaper. It has been on Facebook community discussions. so it’s out there,” said Crawford.

Crawford said the high school is the same one she attended but she said the $39 million price tag was shocking.

“That’s where people tend to stay away from that big number that is scary and divided amongst a lot of people. It may not be as big but can you repair the school nicely in less money?” asked Crawford.

The board says they will be revisiting this issue in the future on behalf of their students.