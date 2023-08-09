14-year-old Montcalm Co. boy killed in hit and run

UPDATE 8/9/23 12:00 p.m.

Michigan State Police said the boy who was killed was 14, though it was initially reported he was 13. He had a birthday several days ago, troopers said.

13-year-old Montcalm Co. boy killed in hit and run





Advertisement

8/9/23 7:30 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy is dead after a hit and run crash, Montcalm County officials said.

The teenager was walking with two other boys when a vehicle ran into all three Tuesday, Aug. 8 around 9:30 p.m. and left the scene, officials said. They say it happened on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township.

Officials say the 14-year-old died at the scene, and the two other boys were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

They say the car might be a Volkswagen Jetta but aren’t sure of the color. It will likely have severe front-end damage and possibly a broken windshield.

If you have any information on the hit and run, please call Michigan State Police in Lakeview at 989-352-8444.