13-year-old Montcalm Co. boy killed in hit and run

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a hit and run crash, Montcalm County officials said.

The teenager was walking with two other boys when a vehicle ran into all three Wednesday night around 9:30 and left the scene, officials said. They say it happened on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township.

Officials say the 13-year-old died at the scene, and the two other boys were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the car might be a Volkswagen Jetta but aren’t sure of the color. It will likely have severe front-end damage and possibly a broken windshield.

If you have any information on the hit and run, please call Michigan State Police in Lakeview at 989-352-8444.