Traverse City Fire Department millage added to November ballot

This November Traverse City voters will decide on a millage renewal that would make the Traverse City Fire Department the paramedic transport service for the city.

Traverse City Commissioners approved the ballot proposal at Monday night’s meeting.

Along with being the primary EMS provider, funding from the millage would allow the fire department to add two ambulances and 10 more first responder positions.

“Right now on a structure fire the standard is 16 personnel on scene in eight minutes. We can’t do that today, even with the generous help of our neighbors,” Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller admitted.

The millage is up to one mil and would cost taxpayers anywhere from $10 to $15 a month over the next 20 years. And while Chief Tuller said the extra funding would allow them to look at remodeling or replacing the fire stations, commissioners said the proposal does not establish that which raised concerns about where the extra personnel will go.

“The real problems right now are that we’re understaffed and I’m really sympathetic to the firefighters,” Commissioner Linda Koebert acknowledged. “I don’t think that this approach to fix that problem is the right one.”

Mayor Richard Lewis shared issue along with Commissioner Koebert. He said the ballot proposal not addressing the fire stations is “kicking the can down the road another year.”

Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe told the commission despite the proposal not addressing the fire station’s needs, it does address the city’s need for more first responders.

“At the end of the day millages are up for the voter to decide. All we’re voting on is to put it on the ballot or not,” Shamroe said. “We have these questions, other people have these questions, but it’s the citizens determination of what they want to vote for.”

Elections are Tuesday, November, 7.