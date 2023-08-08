Teen suspects caught after robbery at Midland Co. gas station

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says two teens were caught after a robbery in which they claimed to have a gun.

Deputies say the 14 and 17-year-old boys went into the Pump and Shop gas station in Greendale Township around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, wearing masks and dressed in dark clothes. Deputies say they demanded cash and vapes from the clerk and said they had a firearm, but didn’t show one.

They ran off, and deputies were unable to find them that day. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office says they got a tip that led them to the suspects. They say the minors and their parents cooperated with deputies and the stolen goods were recovered.