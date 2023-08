The Western Michigan Fair in Ludington is back for a full week.

The fair just kicked off this Sunday and will be open until August 12th.

There will be many events and rides for family and friends to take advantage of including a special Kid’s Day on Wednesday!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Ludington getting all the details about the fair this year.

