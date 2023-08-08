Property approved for FishPass project as city awaits construction

The long-awaited FishPass project is slowly coming along as the city prepares to begin construction.

In October, the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed to allow Traverse City to begin the FishPass project after a lawsuit asked if it required a vote. The court decided the project does not change the parkland from something other than a park.

Traverse City Commissioner took a small step forward Monday night approving a right-of-entry to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a property on Parsons Road.

The property will be temporarily used in preparation and during the construction of the FishPass Project. The move comes in light of delays on construction materials necessary for the project.

Commissioners said it’s still not clear when construction will begin.



