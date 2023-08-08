Pellston Public Schools bond proposal fails

Cheboygan County and Emmet County voters went to the polls Tuesday to vote on the school bond proposal, and voters said no 684-434.

Here’s a look at what the proposal said:

Shall Pellston Public Schools, Emmet and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eleven Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($11,750,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping a fieldhouse facility; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.80 mills ($1.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.48 mills ($1.48 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)