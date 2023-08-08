Morley Stanwood Community Schools’ $2 million millage renewal on ballot

Voters will be deciding on a $2 million renewal millage for the Morley Stanwood Community Schools that would cause an 18-mil tax increase for the next three years on secondary homes and area businesses.

The superintendent for Morley Stanwood Community Schools Roger Cole said this renewal happens every few years. It’s nothing new but it’s critical to how the district operates.

“This is what makes our schools function. This is our general fund dollars that come from our community,” said Cole.

Advertisement

The millage renewal would provide the funding necessary for operating costs from 2024 through 2026. Cole said this kind of renewal happens every few years but stresses it’s based off of secondary homes and businesses, not the homes that people live in year-round.

“I always have to remind people when they vote for this every couple of years, this is not about a tax on your house. this is about second homes, business industry for the thousand kids that are here,” said Cole.

Properties with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay $1,800. Cole said they can’t operate without the funds.

“It’s everything from transportation to athletics to staff maintenance. Seventy-five to 80% of your budget are persons, they’re people, whether they’re cleaning, cooking, working with one student, sitting in a classroom, sitting in an office,” said Cole.

Advertisement

Cole said the alternative isn’t ideal, it could come down to less staff and more students per classroom.

Cole said the renewal also affects what funds they get from the state.

“Let’s say we generate $2 million, the state back fills the rest of that,” said Cole.

Tanya Whiting is a mom who has nine kids, six of them between the ages of five and sixteen, and all six within the district.

Advertisement

Whiting said the district is great and she plans to support them with her vote in support of the millage renewal.

“I think any investment that we can continue to make in our education is great and our school district definitely needs some money. I’m going to continue to keep the millage going. we definitely need it,” said Whiting.

Cole said if the millage renewal doesn’t pass, the proposal would be back on the ballot in November.