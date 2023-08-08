More federal support possibly coming to specialty crop farmers in Michigan

Help could be coming to some Michigan farmers.

Legislation introduced in Washington would help strengthen the Specialty Crop Security Act. Under the act is the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, and funding for the program would be increasing from $15 million to $100 million.

The grant funds projects, from infrastructure improvements to research to combat invasive species.

Specialty crops include blueberries, asparagus, celery, cherries and nuts.

“I’ve seen a lot of different projects get funded over the years. I have always been impressed with the wide array that comes out of this, especially when it comes to infrastructure and new product innovation. These are all important for every specialty crop in Michigan, not just the fruits and nuts, but also the specialty vegetables,” said Nels Veliquete, Vice President of Cherries R Us.

Since starting in 2004, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program has funded more than 11,000 projects nationwide.