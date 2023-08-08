Michiganders have bought almost 3 million tickets for tonight’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Michigan Lottery said Tuesday that Michigan residents have purchased 2.9 million Mega Millions tickets for the Tuesday night drawing, which sits at an astronomical $1.58 billion.

The cash option for that amount is $783 million, Michigan Lottery officials said.

Lottery officials believe sales are expected to continue at a strong pace through the afternoon and into rush hour. Between 10 a.m. and noon, players purchased about 150,000 tickets per hour at retail outlets.

Two lucky Michigan players have won prizes of $1 million or more during the current Mega Millions jackpot run, which began in April. On July 21, a player won $1 million with a ticket bought at Hunter and Wayne Liquor in Westland. On Aug. 4, a lucky player won a $2 million prize with a ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com.

If a player wins tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won. The current record for the largest jackpot won in Mega Millions history was set in October 2018 by a South Carolina player who won $1.537 billion.



