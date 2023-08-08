Grant Me Hope: Halie

This week we’re introducing you to Halie, a bright, smart and funny 16-year-old girl looking for a new place to call home.

she likes to read and play basketball for fun, and also go to amusement parks. She especially likes to ride roller coasters, and the craziest one she’s ever been on is Maverick at Cedar Point.

She also likes camping and going to the movies.

She says that her goal is to be a bounty hunter and a probation officer so she wants to go to law school. She also wants to go to cosmetology school for a side job.

She says that she is just looking for someone to match her energy and accept her for who she is.

To find out more information about Halie or the adoption process, click here.