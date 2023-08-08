Cops and Doughnuts offers free doughnuts to Mega Millions losers

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Tuesday night, but not everyone can be a winner.

And if you happen to lose, there is another type of dough that will be waiting for you.

Cops and Doughnuts is offering a free raised ring glazed doughnut for those who bring in their losing jackpot ticket.

“It’s a record ... for the Mega Millions, and people are throwing a lot of dough after that, so we wanted to make sure that if you lost, you bring in your losing ticket and we’re going to sweeten it up with a little dough from Cops and Doughnuts,” said Cops owner Greg Rynearson.

They are offering this sweet deal at every location while supplies last.











